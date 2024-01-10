Filey electrical depot proposed as site for construction of seven apartments

A Filey builder’s yard could be demolished for the construction of a seven-apartment property.

A Filey builder’s yard could be demolished for the construction of a seven-apartment property.

A builder’s yard and electrical depot in Filey have been proposed for demolition in order to build a residential housing scheme.

John Sawdon’s proposal states that the erection of seven dwellings at 12 Carlton Road Filey, would seek to reflect “traditional character in a new build situation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the proposed property would be accessed via Carlton Road and the existing access on West Road would be made obsolete.

A garage has been proposed for the one-bedroom flat facing West Road whilst overall the scheme includes 14 on-site car parking spaces.

Documents submitted to the council state: “[This] is the number of on-site car park spaces already in existence, so there would be no increase in traffic movement.”

Proposed garden spaces would be adjacent to the existing residents’ gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the applicant: “The rear garden areas are designed where possible to form private secure areas which are inaccessible to the public.

“Although a reasonable density is achieved, space standards for amenity are observed.”

The new housing would be constructed of brick and would “reflect modern design”.

The main roof is proposed to be covered in slate tile and doors and windows are set to be made of uPVC double-glazed units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant will be willing to accept any recommendations which the Highway Authority may implement to enhance the scheme,” according to documents.

The documents add that the proposed construction works will be carried out by local tradesmen and suppliers in order to help “create new jobs and bring much-needed money into the local economy”.