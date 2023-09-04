Filey Emergency Services Family Fun Day raises £756 for good causes
Staged on Filey Sports Field on Sunday, August 20, it provided great interest and entertainment for all the family with demonstrations from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and North Yorkshire Police.
There was also a range of fairground rides and plenty to eat and drink to keep people going throughout the day.
Allan Skilbeck, a Neighbourhood Support Volunteer with North Yorkshire Police, was one of the organisers of the event.
He said: “The weather was really kind to us, and the event was another great success with around 4,000 people in attendance.
“We thank all exhibitors for making the day so special, and to everyone who helped raise a total of £756 which will be distributed by Filey Lions.
“We can’t wait to see everyone again next year!”