Filey family convert home into cat rescue centre - with more than 130 felines

Tina Lewis, 54, who runs Filey Cat Rescue with husband Mark, 68, and daughter Kate, 23 decided to rescue 18 cats from a farm during lockdown.

But two years later, they have to convert their detached farmhouse, where Tina has lived since she was a child, into a rescue centre.

The family currently has around 132 cats that live in their home, but that number is expected to increase as several of the cats are pregnant.

Tina Lewis and some of the cats she looks after at Filey Cat Rescue in North Yorkshire. Image: Lee McLean/SWNS

The entire house has been taken over by cats - a litter of kittens live in the bathroom and the attic has been turned into a mini vets where one cat had a blood transfusion.

Tina has also moved out of her bedroom into her dining room so she can look after even more cats.

She said that she only expected to have 'eight or nine cats in at a time' but now it's 'absolutely mad and mental.'

Tina said: "Obviously it is a full-time job for me and a change of everything for everyone who lives here - it's all cats."

Tina Lewis and some of the cats she looks after at Filey Cat Rescue in North Yorkshire.Image: Lee McLean/SWNS

She added: "When we became a charity, I thought we might have eight or nine cats in at a time but it went absolutely mad and mental.

"There are just so many cats out there that are desperate.

Tina spends around £7,000 a month looking after the cats, and has had to sell her car and wedding ring so she can afford to care for them.

She said: "It's just an unbelievable amount.

"We've been getting donations but nothing like that.

"We are lucky to have a bed and breakfast so all that money goes into the charity, but in winter, it's a different story as the bed and breakfast is quiet then.

"It was really worrying but now we can see light at the end of the tunnel.

"I had a really nice Audi but that's gone, which doesn't bother me.

"With the wedding ring, I looked at my husband and said 'what do we have to sell' and looked at my hand and thought 'I don't need this.'

"I'm still married, it doesn't make a difference at all.

"I'm also going to sell my dad's old Mercedes that he had before he passed away.

"I've had it in a little barn for 30 years, but that will be leaving as well.

"I've run out of things to sell now and obviously we don't have any ornaments with the cats anyway so the house is pretty bland now."

Despite the fact that the cats have completely taken over her house, Tina always wants to run the rescue centre from her home.

The married mum-of-two said: "We've got about an acre of land, and it's perfect for them, it's just beautiful.

"We've got a wall going down one side and lots of trees.

"There are also 31 units where the cats live that are in there, so we've gradually got it exactly right.

"We can accommodate more cats, we have a barn and the dream would be to make another floor which could potentially have another 20 units.