A much-loved food and drink festival is set to return to Filey next month for the first of three scheduled dates this year.

The town will host the festival on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, welcoming 65 stalls showcasing the best of Yorkshire food and drink as well as produce from outside the region.

The free event will be held from 10am to 5pm within the Evron Centre and Crescent Gardens.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for economic development, Ian Thompson, said: “Filey International Food Festival attracts thousands of people to the town as the peak tourist season gets under way.

Crescent Gardens in Filey - along with the Evron Centre - will host a food and drink festival.

“It brings the community together and showcases independent businesses and organisations on our doorstep, including locally sourced seafood and Yorkshire ales.

“We hope it will benefit the wider economy in and around Filey, from increased hotel bookings to supporting independent shops and restaurants.

"It promises to be a fun-filled weekend to suit all ages, so I’d encourage everybody to come along.”

There will be a variety of stalls, including fresh lobster, crab or caviar served with prosecco, and locally made cheese to tempt the tastebuds.

Other offers include gourmet Scotch eggs, homemade cakes, curry sauces, chutneys, jams, and artisan chocolates.

There will also be street food representing countries across the globe including Greece, Thailand, Italy, Germany, South Africa and the Caribbean.

A Yorkshire real ale bar with seating will be based at Crescent Gardens along with stalls selling pies, gin, flavoured vodka, meats and vegan and gluten free treats.

Further dates for Filey International Food Festival are August 10-11, and October 12-13.