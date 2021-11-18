Photo shows Simon Rehill, general manager of Pulsar Instruments, left, with Laura Jenkins, marketing manager and Ebor Academy Filey students Yasmine Gharib, head girl and James Brown-Sill, deputy head boy, who received the handheld thermometers on behalf of Ebor Academy Trust.

Ebor Academy Trust schools, including Ebor Academy Filey, received 240 high-tech handheld thermometers from Pulsar Instruments.

Pulsar Instruments is a Filey based company who pride themselves on providing high quality health and safety instrumentation around the world, and supporting local communities where they can.

Simon Rehill, general manager of Pulsar Instruments, said: “Given that Covid-19 cases continue to place a burden on the education system, we are delighted to donate some 240 non-contact handheld thermometers to schools within Ebor Academy Trust to help them maintain a safe environment for the children that attend and the staff that work there.”

A presentation was made by Mr Rehill to Yasmine Gharib, head girl, and James Brown-Sill, deputy head boy, at Ebor Academy Filey on Muston Road. The students took ownership of the devices on behalf of the trust.