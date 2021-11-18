Filey firm donate thermometers to schools group
A Filey firm has donated handheld thermometers to all 24 schools in a Yorkshire based multi-academy trust.
Ebor Academy Trust schools, including Ebor Academy Filey, received 240 high-tech handheld thermometers from Pulsar Instruments.
Pulsar Instruments is a Filey based company who pride themselves on providing high quality health and safety instrumentation around the world, and supporting local communities where they can.
Simon Rehill, general manager of Pulsar Instruments, said: “Given that Covid-19 cases continue to place a burden on the education system, we are delighted to donate some 240 non-contact handheld thermometers to schools within Ebor Academy Trust to help them maintain a safe environment for the children that attend and the staff that work there.”
A presentation was made by Mr Rehill to Yasmine Gharib, head girl, and James Brown-Sill, deputy head boy, at Ebor Academy Filey on Muston Road. The students took ownership of the devices on behalf of the trust.
Ebor’s chief executive, Gail Brown, said: “We are delighted to accept these devices, which will give greater reassurance to everyone in our school communities. Despite the huge disruption and anguish Covid has caused, it has also brought out the best in people in terms of support for our schools from companies such as Pulsar Instruments. A heart-felt thank you to them.”