Filey Flithers WI Group to host an evening of 'Fashion and Fizz' in aid of Saint Catherine's

Filey Flithers WI Group will host an evening of 'Fashion and Fizz' in October to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The fundraising fashion show, dubbed an evening of ‘Fashion and Fizz’ will take place at Filey Golf Club on West Avenue on Thursday, October 17 at 6.30pm.

A fabulous evening of style and couture awaits, showcasing the latest collections from independent ladies fashion retailer, ‘Desire of Filey’ with additional stalls to browse and a raffle.

Tickets priced £5 each include a welcome glass of Bucks Fizz and can be obtained from ‘Desire of Filey’ on Belle Vue Street.