Filey Food Festival cancels event ahead of Yorkshire Coast return
Filey Food Festival was meant to make its return this weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 3:22pm
The food festival has now been cancelled due to forecasts of high winds.
The festival was due to take place on Saturday October 15 and Sunday October 16.
It was located at The Evron Centre in Filey, in rooms 21 and 22 and outside in the grounds and along Crescent Gardens, including the bandstand area.
Much of the festival was meant to take place outside in the gardens using gazebo type stalls, which will be unsuitable for high winds.
The festival will now take place next year.