Filey Food Festival cancels event ahead of Yorkshire Coast return

The food festival has now been cancelled due to forecasts of high winds.

The festival was due to take place on Saturday October 15 and Sunday October 16.

It was located at The Evron Centre in Filey, in rooms 21 and 22 and outside in the grounds and along Crescent Gardens, including the bandstand area.

Filey Food Festival pictured in 2019.

Much of the festival was meant to take place outside in the gardens using gazebo type stalls, which will be unsuitable for high winds.