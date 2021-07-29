Filey in Bloom's Summer Fayre in 2019.

The Fayre, which brings together stallholders, entertainment and the community is the largest fundraiser of the year for organisers Filey in Bloom.

Marion Wright, Chairman of Filey in Bloom, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon about it all because we’ve just done our last meeting about the Fayre.

“It takes a bit of organising but we get there in the end and it’s usually fun and it raises a lot of money for Filey in Bloom!”

The event will take place on Saturday August 7 between 10am and 3pm at the Crescent Gardens in Filey.

Filey in Bloom are putting on all sorts of stalls for guests including a tombola, raffle, homemade cakes, crafts, plants and children’s books and toys.

In the afternoon there will be entertainment and singing from Filey Showgroup and the Ramshackled Shanty Men.

Games will be available including ‘Pig Racing’ and Rotary’s ‘human fruit machine’.

A new competition will run this year for children under-12 which tasks them to create a fairy garden in a shoe box and fairy cakes.

Prizes and rosettes will be awarded to first, second and third place.