Filey railway station given makeover by volunteers during storm

One of Northern’s popular coastal stations has been spruced up thanks to a team of volunteers.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
More than a dozen volunteers from Northern Yorkshire Coast Community Rail, Hymers National Citizens Service, ISS property management services as well as members of North Yorkshire council assembled at Filey station for a day of action.

Not deterred by poor weather, the team spent time painting fences, litter-picking and tidying up the platforms and surrounding areas.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Filey despite the appalling weather.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”

Much needed refreshments were provided by the station café, the Saucy Seagull.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Related topics:FileyNorth Yorkshire