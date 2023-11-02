One of Northern’s popular coastal stations has been spruced up thanks to a team of volunteers.

More than a dozen volunteers from Northern Yorkshire Coast Community Rail, Hymers National Citizens Service, ISS property management services as well as members of North Yorkshire council assembled at Filey station for a day of action.

Not deterred by poor weather, the team spent time painting fences, litter-picking and tidying up the platforms and surrounding areas.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Filey despite the appalling weather.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”

Much needed refreshments were provided by the station café, the Saucy Seagull.