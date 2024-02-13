News you can trust since 1882
Filey railway station receives new artwork created by students

Artwork by students at Calderdale College has been installed to improve the appearance of some temporary boarding on the doors and windows of the station waiting room as well windows near to the footbridge.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT
From scenes of the seafront to passengers enjoying a warming fire in the old waiting room, the creations are a welcoming addition to the station for everyone to enjoy.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

“It is such a wonderful welcome for anyone using the station.”

The artwork was installed by the property management service, ISS and Calderdale College and was funded by Northern.

Members of Northern, ISS, and Calderdale College were supported by Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) and North Yorkshire Council (NYC) whilst installing the artwork, and much needed refreshments were provided by The Saucy Seagull café which is based at Filey station.

