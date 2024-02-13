Artwork by students at Calderdale College has been installed to improve the appearance of some temporary boarding on the doors and windows of the station waiting room as well windows near to the footbridge.

From scenes of the seafront to passengers enjoying a warming fire in the old waiting room, the creations are a welcoming addition to the station for everyone to enjoy.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is such a wonderful welcome for anyone using the station.”

The artwork was installed by the property management service, ISS and Calderdale College and was funded by Northern.