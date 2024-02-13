Filey railway station receives new artwork created by students
From scenes of the seafront to passengers enjoying a warming fire in the old waiting room, the creations are a welcoming addition to the station for everyone to enjoy.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.
“It is such a wonderful welcome for anyone using the station.”
The artwork was installed by the property management service, ISS and Calderdale College and was funded by Northern.
Members of Northern, ISS, and Calderdale College were supported by Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) and North Yorkshire Council (NYC) whilst installing the artwork, and much needed refreshments were provided by The Saucy Seagull café which is based at Filey station.