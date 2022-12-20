Filey Royal British Legion president named top collector
The President of Filey’s branch of the Royal British Legion Brian Wright has been named the top collector on his patch during the 2022 National Poppy Appeal.
Mr Wright, 79, stood out in at The Memorial Garden in Filey to personally collect the impressive total of £1,683.77.
The current amount raised by the Filey RBL stands at £15,560.94.
Duncan Law, a member of the Filey RBL, said: “Brian stood for two weeks and raised £1,683.77 himself – it shows the hours he put in and it shows the generosity of the people of Filey.
"Respect to the gentleman.
"He got the top collector but he can’t do the job by himself – he is just the tip of the iceberg for what goes on in the background.
"He is 80 in January and has been resident of Filey more than 20 years.”
Mr Wright has also spent his time volunteering at Sue Ryder charity shops since retiring from his career in the police force.