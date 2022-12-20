Mr Wright, 79, stood out in at The Memorial Garden in Filey to personally collect the impressive total of £1,683.77.

The current amount raised by the Filey RBL stands at £15,560.94.

Duncan Law, a member of the Filey RBL, said: “Brian stood for two weeks and raised £1,683.77 himself – it shows the hours he put in and it shows the generosity of the people of Filey.

Brian Wright, Filey Royal British Legion president, raised £1683.77 in 2022 Poppy Appeal.

"Respect to the gentleman.

"He got the top collector but he can’t do the job by himself – he is just the tip of the iceberg for what goes on in the background.

"He is 80 in January and has been resident of Filey more than 20 years.”