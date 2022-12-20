News you can trust since 1882
Filey Royal British Legion president named top collector

The President of Filey’s branch of the Royal British Legion Brian Wright has been named the top collector on his patch during the 2022 National Poppy Appeal.

By Duncan Atkins
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 5:27pm

Mr Wright, 79, stood out in at The Memorial Garden in Filey to personally collect the impressive total of £1,683.77.

The current amount raised by the Filey RBL stands at £15,560.94.

Duncan Law, a member of the Filey RBL, said: “Brian stood for two weeks and raised £1,683.77 himself – it shows the hours he put in and it shows the generosity of the people of Filey.

Brian Wright, Filey Royal British Legion president, raised £1683.77 in 2022 Poppy Appeal.
"Respect to the gentleman.

"He got the top collector but he can’t do the job by himself – he is just the tip of the iceberg for what goes on in the background.

"He is 80 in January and has been resident of Filey more than 20 years.”

Mr Wright has also spent his time volunteering at Sue Ryder charity shops since retiring from his career in the police force.

