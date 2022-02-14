Filey Ebor Academy is closed this week due to staff shortages.

The secondary school is closed to students in years 8, 9 and 10 this week due to a number of staff absences.

The school is partially closed from Tuesday February 15, to Friday February 18, and the affected pupils will be following a remote learning plan.

In a letter sent out to parents and carers, the school said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and I completely appreciate and understand the inconvenience that this decision will cause for many families. However, it would not be safe, or responsible, to keep the school open without the staffing levels we need for the safe running of our school.

“Ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils, staff and wider school community is our absolute priority, and we must ensure we have all the staff we need on site to support our pupils safely and effectively.”

Pupils who have an Education Health Care Plan, and pupils who are registered as Key Worker students should attend school as normal.