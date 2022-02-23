Filey Steampunk Festival returns after a two year break caused by the pandemic

Derek Eades and Karen Redmile enjoy the festival in 2019

The fourth steampunk weekend will once again feature live music, tea duelling, street entertainment and tanks on the beach.

Traders selling Steampunk paraphernalia and other curios and artefacts will be located inside the Evron Centre, while outside there promises to be a gin bar on the patio and a host of other food and drink stalls.

Organiser Paula Cassady-Bishop said: “While our inside stalls are all full, we are still looking for stall holders for our outdoor stalls, especially for those who sell steampunk items or food and drink.”

The highlight of the weekend will be the spectacular steampunk parade on the promenade where participants will dress in their finest outfits in the hope of winning the best dressed prize.

One man band Laurence Marshall from Old Time Rags will also provide entertainment at several points during the day.

A paid for Cabaret of Curiosities featuring Professor Elemental, Madam Misfit and Ellie Etoile’s Burlesque troupe will be held in the Evron Centre on Saturday May 14

As part of the Steampunk Weekend, tanks will be running on Filey beach for the third time and will be doing passenger rides on Saturday and Sunday.

Mrs Cassady-Bishop said: “Everybody looks forward to the tank rides on the beach, although this year they will be early because of the tides.

“Filey Steampunk weekend is an event for everybody. You don’t have to dress up to attend.

“Come along and have fun, listen to the music and enjoy the spectacle. You don’t need to be in costume to enjoy it.”