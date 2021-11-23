Filey teenager Grace Robertson launches her debut song You Are My Home

Seventeen-year-old Grace Robertson writes and records her own songs at her home in Filey

Inspired by her brother William’s engagement to his fiancee Frances, Grace wrote the music and lyrics.

Music helps Grace cope with a crippling anxiety brought on after a bout of glandular fever when she was 10.

“Music helps me cope with my anxiety. I started taking music seriously a few years ago and got some equipment.

“First it was listening to music and now it is writing my own songs,” said Grace.

She lives in Filey with her mum Sharon and dad Alan who works at Tesco in the town.

Grace, who has four brothers, has taught herself acoustic and electric guitar and records her music on her phone.”

She is now writing her second song, One in a Million, which she describes as a love song.

“I love the music of Eva Cassidy and Amy Winehouse – they are my inspiration,” she said.

Grace, who will be 18 next month, suffers panic attacks, struggles to go out on her own and finds social situations difficult.

She attends Coast Tuition which is based in Scarborough. It offers one-to-one learning and allows Grace’s mum to accompany her daughter. It is really helping Grace to move on. We are now at the stage when I can be in another room,” said her mum.