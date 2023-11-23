Filey to host North Yorkshire Police Community Day
Filey’s Evron Centre is to host North Yorkshire Police’s community open day.
The event takes place today, Thursday, November 23, between 10am and 4pm.
The event has been arranged by Natalie Hayes PCSO of Filey Neighbourhood Police and there will be 18 exhibitors joining the police.
North Yorkshire Police will be offering advice to the elderly and vulnerable on fraud, crime prevention and anything else someone may need to ask about.
Filey Lions and Age UK along with many other partner agencies are attending and the event is free.
There will be tea and coffee, cake, a tombola, as well as local shop support and advi