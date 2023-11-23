Filey’s Evron Centre is to host North Yorkshire Police’s community open day.

The event takes place today, Thursday, November 23, between 10am and 4pm.

The event has been arranged by Natalie Hayes PCSO of Filey Neighbourhood Police and there will be 18 exhibitors joining the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police will be offering advice to the elderly and vulnerable on fraud, crime prevention and anything else someone may need to ask about.

Filey Lions and Age UK along with many other partner agencies are attending and the event is free.