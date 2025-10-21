Filey Town Council announces election date after ‘unprecedented’ resignations

Filey Town Council logo.

Filey Town Council is set to hold an election in November to fill the roles of seven councillors who recently resigned.

After an ‘unprecedented’ wave of resignations in October that left just enough councillors for the authority to remain legally quorate, Filey Town Council is now “moving forward”.

Eight members of Filey Town Council and the town clerk recently resigned and elections to replace seven of them will be held on Thursday, November 20.

If any election is contested the poll will take place, instead of candidates being co-opted.

At an extraordinary meeting of the authority last week, the five remaining councillors decided to postpone the selection of a mayor, leaving Coun Wendy Fenlon, the deputy mayor, holding the authority’s most senior position.

“We believe we can get things done and keep things moving along, as opposed to just ticking over by being able to carry on with the committee work,” said Coun James Hodgson.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Coun Hodgson added: “It means there’s more work for all of us, but we’re fine with that.”

He said there was “good atmosphere” among the remaining councillors and a “commitment from the five of us to make it work and keep moving forward until the elections”.

“Obviously, we want to encourage people to stand for the vacant positions,” he added.

Alongside the resignations of eight councillors, the town clerk also recently resigned from her role at the authority.

At last week’s meeting, councillors put in place a plan to hire an interim town clerk for the next six months on a part-time basis.

The LDRS understands that a candidate selected by councillors is set to take up the role soon.

Residents wishing to stand in the election should deliver nomination papers by hand to the Returning Officer at North Yorkshire Council, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

A nomination can be handed in on any working day between 10am to 4pm, until Friday October 24, at 4pm.

Visit https://www.fileytowncouncil.gov.uk/news/2025/10/notice-of-election-filey-ward for further details about the election.