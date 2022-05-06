After voters went to the polls yesterday to vote in the election for the Filey ward of Filey Town Council, votes were verified and counted today (Friday May 6) in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.
The results for 12 seats were declared by Returning Officer Mike Greene and were as follows:
Marilyn Anthony, Independent - 842
John Casey - 821
Alan Cassady-Bishop, local business owner - 539
Mike Cockerill - 959
Victoria Crawford-Gage, Independent - 711
Neil Cronk - 554
Wendy Fenlon, Independent - 700
Jacqui Houlden-Banks - 699
Gary Howgate - 431
Karen Hubbard, Independent - 728
Linda Randall, Independent - 677
Janine Robinson – 424
Howard Parkin (396 votes) was not elected.
The voter turnout for the elections was 31.05%.