The results for the Filey ward of the Filey Town Council have been declared.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:53 pm
After voters went to the polls yesterday to vote in the election for the Filey ward of Filey Town Council, votes were verified and counted today (Friday May 6) in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.

The results for 12 seats were declared by Returning Officer Mike Greene and were as follows:

Marilyn Anthony, Independent - 842

John Casey - 821

Alan Cassady-Bishop, local business owner - 539

Mike Cockerill - 959

Victoria Crawford-Gage, Independent - 711

Neil Cronk - 554

Wendy Fenlon, Independent - 700

Jacqui Houlden-Banks - 699

Gary Howgate - 431

Karen Hubbard, Independent - 728

Linda Randall, Independent - 677

Janine Robinson – 424

Howard Parkin (396 votes) was not elected.

The voter turnout for the elections was 31.05%.

