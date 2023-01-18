Filey woman wins £2023 in first York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity raffle

Dawn Baynard, originally from Essex, was so grateful for her care at York and Scarborough hospitals she was moved to buy the raffle ticket in aid of the new Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal at Scarborough Hospital.

The charity offered the chance for people in North Yorkshire and the East Coast to start 2023 with a cash prize of £2023, which included five runner-up prizes of £100, in support of their local hospital.

Dawn, who lives with her husband in Filey, said: “I never win anything, so the phone call to tell us we had won was a shock. We are delighted and still cannot believe it.

“We haven’t decided what to spend it on yet, so we will sit on it for a while and maybe buy something more extravagant than normal.

“We started to support York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity after we received fantastic care.

"We moved from Essex a few years ago and found the treatment at both York and Scarborough second to none, with staff going the extra mile.”

Community Fundraiser, Maya Liversidge said: “This was our first cash raffle in aid of the new Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal at Scarborough Hospital and we are so pleased that a local supporter won.

“The new centre is scheduled to open early 2024 and will transform the overall hospital experience for patients.

"The high quality and modern facilities will also dramatically improve the environment for hospital staff who work tirelessly to provide quality care.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in our New Year raffle and supported York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.”

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity have already committed £450,000 to the centre and aim to raise an additional £400,000 through the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal to support the development.

