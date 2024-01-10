Haven, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, has announced it has signed an exclusive agreement with J D Wetherspoon to operate at its parks – including Primrose Valley in Filey.

The agreement means that Haven is the first and only UK holiday park operator to enter a commercial partnership with the pub company, which operates over 830 pubs in the UK and Republic of Ireland and is famous for its good value all day food and drink offering.

The first Wetherspoon pub will open at Haven Primrose Valley Holiday Park in North Yorkshire, with the first pint to be pulled in March ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer.

Haven has invested over £170m in its parks over the past year and the latest agreement with J D Wetherspoon forms part of an additional £4 million investment being made to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering in 2024.

Wetherspoon joins an impressive roster of household names operating at Haven’s 41 parks, including Burger King, Papa Johns, Slim Chickens, Costa Coffee, Millie’s Cookies and Chopstix.

The new pub will replicate the very best of the Wetherspoon offer and is aligned with Haven’s family-focused mission of providing great value experiences for all families and couples to enjoy.

Peter Blake, Chief Operating Officer at Haven, said “We are thrilled to be the first holiday provider to partner with one of the UK’s leading and much-loved pub operators. This new venture underlines our dedication to growing our food and beverage partnerships and offering for our holidaymakers and holiday homeowners.”

Michael Barron, Commercial Director of Wetherspoon, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Haven and are confident that the pub will prove popular with holidaymakers.”

Acquired by Blackstone in 2021, Haven has already invested over £410 million in its parks across 2021, 2022 and 2023, with a commitment to upgrading and modernising all holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.