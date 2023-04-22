Film night a massive vote of confidence for all Ukrainians in Scarborough and York

A total of 60 people from both Scarborough and York Ukrainian support communities were able to see the UK premiere of the award-winning film ‘short’ Mariupol Defender at the SJT’s McCarthy Cinema.

The film was accompanied by a selection of Ukrainian songs with two moving musical numbers from a session band of Ukrainian musicians from York.

There was also a photographic display, and a question-and-answer session on cultural issues which were well appreciated.

The Ukrainian band on stage.

A generous local benefactor match-funded the box office takings and sponsorship of the event to give the many Ukrainians present a much-needed boost to their morale – the ongoing horror for Ukraine is still very real.

Event organiser, David Lewis, of co-sponsors, Bryn Stowe Publications, said: “It was a very moving evening and I was able to speak with a wonderful 90-year-old lady who had lived in Mariupol; she was determined and steadfast and really appreciated the inspiring film.

"This was the story of a young soldier, Roman, who had lost a leg and an arm defending Mariupol, and his subsequent rehabilitation but it was also a story of all Ukrainians and how they are heroically defending their land from the forces of evil.

"The need is still great and we will continue the support for as long as it is needed.”

The Q&A panel at the Stephen Joseph Theatre's McCarthy cinema.

The event was greatly assisted by the help and cooperation of the SJT staff under theatre manager, Paul Baines and was co-sponsored by B Bernard and Sons, funeral director.

David, who develops English language degree programmes for academic institutions around the world, is travelling with a colleague to Ukraine shortly to meet with the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs.

He added: “Anything we can do right now to help Ukraine and keep the message alive is a massive vote of confidence for all our Ukrainians in Scarborough

and York.