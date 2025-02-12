Final act announced for Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival 2025

Whitby’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts has just announced the addition of its final act to this year’s festival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completing a line-up “sleeker than Whitby jet” is the post-punk band UK Decay, who formed in 1979 and built a large and dedicated international fan base on the back of politically charged, thunderous releases, and high intensity gigs.

Described as “The Cult before The Cult” by one journalist, their dark, angular releases included 1981 classic debut album For Madmen Only and reunion album New Hope For The Dead (2013).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guitarist ‘Spoon’ said: “It is a privilege to return to Whitby and be part of the Tomorrow's Ghost Festival line-up.

UK Decay are coming to Whitby.

“Whitby is steeped in gothic history, imagery and emotion, which we will try and harness when we take the stage.”

Returning to music for an expanded reissue of their debut album and just two live dates, their Tomorrow’s Ghosts appearance promises to be a thing of rare beauty.

UK Decay replace the previously announced High Parasite, who are no longer able to perform at the event this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landing on Halloween itself, the festival announced its official line-up at the tail end of last year and in 2025 is hosting Friday headliners Fields of The Nephilim.

And from Gothic overlords past to those of tomorrow, Lord of the Lost will be picking up the gauntlet as Saturday night’s hell-raising headliners.

Around the site, expect to see the return of the Gothic and Alternative markets, as well as other special events to be confirmed in due course.

Click here for tickets.