Final call for artists to show work at North York Moors National Park gallery in Danby, near Whitby

The landscapes we feel, Hayburn Wyke woods - Tom Mutton.

The landscape we feel, which opens at the Inspired by… gallery in Danby on April 9, is an opportunity for any artist who has ever experienced the beauty and tranquillity of the North York Moors to have their work displayed to the public.

The exhibition is part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the National Park and is open to both the beginner and the professional.

Entry is free, however the application closing date of Sunday March 20 is fast approaching.

The Inspired by ... gallery at Danby.

Sally-Ann Smith, Curator of the Inspired by… gallery at The Moors National Park Centre in Danby, said: “The question we’re asking artists is: What makes the North York Moors special to you?

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the National Park and we know that our landscapes mean many different things to many different people.

“Perhaps you live and work here, or maybe you have walked the heather moorland, cycled through the forests or admired the dramatic coastal views.

"We each have a unique connection to the North York Moors and a different interpretation of why it is special.

“This is a great opportunity to build connections among a vibrant art community, as well as to exhibit smaller pieces of work within a contemporary gallery setting.”

Entries can be in any medium, but must be original artworks (no digital copies) and no larger than A4.