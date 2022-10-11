Scarborough News Business Award Judges...Louise Perrin, Phil Trumper, GeorgeRoberts and Angela Fletcher

The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards showcase the best companies and staff on the coast, and inland to Ryedale and East Yorkshire.

The judges have been chosen and the winners will be announced at a glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which will be held at the Scarborough Spa, on Thursday December 1, hosted by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood.

This year’s judges include Angela Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Futures, this year’s headline sponsor.

Mrs Fletcher joined the Health and Social Care sector back in 1986 and has since worked with a variety of people, including older people living with dementia, individuals with learning disabilities and individuals in secure units and children’s services.

After receiving her Graduateship in Management from the City and Guilds Institute in London becoming a Fellow for the Institute of Leadership and Management, in 2011 she started Happy Futures.

As part of her role as the Chief Executive Officer, Angela directs the strategic growth and development of Happy Futures and oversees every aspect of the business.

Angela is the proud recipient of a Cavell Star – an award given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who shine bright and show exceptional care.

Our second judge is Cllr Phillip Trumper. Mr Trumper has been a councillor since 2015 when he was elected to represent the Esk Valley Ward. In May this year Mr Trumper was elected as a Member for the new Unitary Authority for the Whitby West Division.

As Chair of the Steering Group for the Whitby Maritime Hub, he has been closely involved in bringing 10 million pounds investment to Whitby.

He also organises and manages a number of events in Whitby such as the Christmas Festival which is now in its 6th year.

Our third judge is George Roberts, director of G. Roberts Independent Family Funerals and President of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers.

Mr Roberts took over as President of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers in July 2022 after serving a year as Vice President.

He was nominated in the Scarborough Business Awards in 2021 so fully understands the judging process!

Our final panel member is Scarborough News’ Chief Reporter for the Coast, Louise Perrin.

Ms Perrin started work at Scarborough News three years ago as a member of Facebook's Community News Project, a scheme to recruit people into journalism from a diverse range of backgrounds.

She was one of just 82 journalists recruited from a pool of more than 4,000 applicants.

The business awards are free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.

The deadline for entries is 11.30pm on Monday October 17 – so now is the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive a deserving accolade as being among the best on the coast.