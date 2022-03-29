Final chance to vote in the Yorkshire Choice Awards
Scarborough businesses and individuals are among those nominated for the Yorkshire Choice Awards.
Thursday marks the last chance to vote in the Yorkshire Choice Awards
The awards applaud Yorkshire’s finest businesses, entrepreneurs and inspiring individuals and give unsung local heroes the recognition they deserve.
The nominees include a number of people from in and around Scarborough including:
YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Suttle Transport
Lily Porter, Scarborough
COVID HERO OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Wetherby Whaler
Karen & Graham Porter, Scarborough
Roots of Yggdrasil CIC, Scarborough
INDEPENDENT BUSINESS OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by DWB Wealth Consultancy LLP
Happy Futures Support Specialists, Scarborough
Lilly's Treasure Hand Made Gift Boutique, Scarborough
Moneyweb Limited, Scarborough
INSPIRATIONAL INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Franks Accountants
Karon Wallis, Scarborough
Ryan Swain, Malton
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Evallance
Graham & Karen Porter, Scarborough
LOCAL FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Integrated Recruitment
Paul Robinson, Scarborough
NEW STARTER BUSINESS OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Elegance UK
Tom-o, Whitby
BUSINESS WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Deep Blue Telecom
Angela Fletcher, Scarborough
Emma Lea Stone, Norton
Jennifer Crowther, Scarborough
Karon Wallis, Scarborough
BUSINESS MAN OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Pugata
Mark Millard, Scarborough
CHARITABLE BUSINESS AWARD - Sponsored by Service Express
Moneyweb Limited, Scarborough
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD - Sponsored by YPO
Moneyweb Limited, Scarborough
CEO, Angela Fletcher has been nominated for ‘Business Woman of the Year’ for her inspirational leadership in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022.
Her company, Happy Futures, which provides support for individuals with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs has been nominated for ‘Independent Business of the Year’.
Learning Disability Nurse, Angela, said: “To receive the nomination for Business Woman of the Year was a complete surprise and an absolute privilege.
"Happy Futures Support Specialists Ltd has expanded by 2400% over the past nine years. Before that, I had never managed a business before so I have had to learn along the way.
"I like having lots to do. I love that every day is different too. As a business owner, I feel you need to give back to the community and this is something I am passionate about.
Mother and Son team, Janette and Simon Town of Roots of Yggdrasil have already received recognition for their achievements by achieving Highly Recommended in Scarborough In Excellence 2021 Community Hero Awards 2021. They have now been nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022 in the Covid Hero Category for helping to keep the people of Scarborough moving during lockdown
Lily Porter, 8, has been nominated for the Young Achiever Award for helping parents Graham and Karen at Closer Communities and also for her Skills With Lils cooking page on Facebook and Instagram.
Lily and her father started cooking together during lockdown as a way to support both their mental health and also to help encourage other families to cook together. They still cook and post recipes now.
Mr and Mrs Porter have also been nominated in the Volunteer of the Year and Covid Hero categories
Karen said: "We would really like the community to get voting for Lily as she is just such an inspiration to us and other people and we feel she deserves the recognition.
"She is always helping at our charity events and is a regular 'volunteer' and play mate for lots of poorly and disabled children."
You can find out more and vote on the Yorkshire Choice Awards websiteWInners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Leeds on Friday May 6.