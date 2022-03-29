Simon and Janette Town

Thursday marks the last chance to vote in the Yorkshire Choice Awards

The awards applaud Yorkshire’s finest businesses, entrepreneurs and inspiring individuals and give unsung local heroes the recognition they deserve.

The nominees include a number of people from in and around Scarborough including:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Fletcher of Happy Futures

YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Suttle Transport

Lily Porter, Scarborough

COVID HERO OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Wetherby Whaler

Karen & Graham Porter, Scarborough

Roots of Yggdrasil CIC, Scarborough

INDEPENDENT BUSINESS OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by DWB Wealth Consultancy LLP

Happy Futures Support Specialists, Scarborough

Lilly's Treasure Hand Made Gift Boutique, Scarborough

Moneyweb Limited, Scarborough

INSPIRATIONAL INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Franks Accountants

Karon Wallis, Scarborough

Ryan Swain, Malton

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Evallance

Graham & Karen Porter, Scarborough

LOCAL FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Integrated Recruitment

Paul Robinson, Scarborough

NEW STARTER BUSINESS OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Elegance UK

Tom-o, Whitby

BUSINESS WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Deep Blue Telecom

Angela Fletcher, Scarborough

Emma Lea Stone, Norton

Jennifer Crowther, Scarborough

Karon Wallis, Scarborough

BUSINESS MAN OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Pugata

Mark Millard, Scarborough

CHARITABLE BUSINESS AWARD - Sponsored by Service Express

Moneyweb Limited, Scarborough

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD - Sponsored by YPO

Moneyweb Limited, Scarborough

CEO, Angela Fletcher has been nominated for ‘Business Woman of the Year’ for her inspirational leadership in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022.

Her company, Happy Futures, which provides support for individuals with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs has been nominated for ‘Independent Business of the Year’.

Learning Disability Nurse, Angela, said: “To receive the nomination for Business Woman of the Year was a complete surprise and an absolute privilege.

"Happy Futures Support Specialists Ltd has expanded by 2400% over the past nine years. Before that, I had never managed a business before so I have had to learn along the way.

"I like having lots to do. I love that every day is different too. As a business owner, I feel you need to give back to the community and this is something I am passionate about.

Mother and Son team, Janette and Simon Town of Roots of Yggdrasil have already received recognition for their achievements by achieving Highly Recommended in Scarborough In Excellence 2021 Community Hero Awards 2021. They have now been nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022 in the Covid Hero Category for helping to keep the people of Scarborough moving during lockdown

Lily Porter, 8, has been nominated for the Young Achiever Award for helping parents Graham and Karen at Closer Communities and also for her Skills With Lils cooking page on Facebook and Instagram.

Lily and her father started cooking together during lockdown as a way to support both their mental health and also to help encourage other families to cook together. They still cook and post recipes now.

Mr and Mrs Porter have also been nominated in the Volunteer of the Year and Covid Hero categories

Karen said: "We would really like the community to get voting for Lily as she is just such an inspiration to us and other people and we feel she deserves the recognition.

"She is always helping at our charity events and is a regular 'volunteer' and play mate for lots of poorly and disabled children."