Final few days to sign up for the inaugural Bridlington Beach 5K and Fun Run

There’s still chance to sign up for the inaugural Bridlington Beach 5k and Fun Run held on Sunday, September 4. Image submitted

The event will take place entirely on the beach and is restricted to 300 runners – and the closing date for entries is drawing close – they must be received by Thursday, August 4.

There will be a fun run for children and those who do not wish to run the full 5k. The fun run will cost £2 per entrant, and all participants will receive a medal. Entrants for the fun run can just turn up on the day to take part.

The event is seen as an exciting new addition to the calendar in the resort, and hopes are high that it will become an annual occasion, arranged initially by the Coastal Services team of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Bridlington Road Runners and the Yorkshire Coast BID.

The event is being held in conjunction with Comic Con being hosted at Bridlington Spa on the same day. For those who fancy doing the 5k or fun run dressed as their favourite comic book hero, there will be a prize for the best dressed, to be awarded by the Comic Con judges.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This new event will be great for Bridlington, and will undoubtedly help the health and wellbeing of the town’s residents. People will be able to take part just for fun, or perhaps to raise money for charity, and we will also be offering prizes for the best fancy dress as well, especially as the event will coincide with Bridlington Comic Con.

“We have already received a large number of entries, and we look forward to getting more in before the closing date.”

Martyn Coltman, Director, Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District, added: “It is fantastic to see so many participants already registered, as this is a great way to have fun with family and friends and raise money for charity. This is a great example of where outside events can complement other activities around the town for the benefit of the business community.”

The introductory price to enter the 5K will be £10 and all participants will receive a T shirt and a medal.