Final preparations for Great Yorkshire Show 2025 as tickets sell out for all four days in Harrogate

All tickets for the 166th Great Yorkshire Show have now sold out just hours before the gates open.

In total, England’s premier agricultural event is set to welcome 140,000 visitors over the next four days at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Showground.

From Tuesday to Friday, the event is looking forward to hosting no fewer than five national livestock championships this year, for Aberdeen Angus, Longhorn and Charolais cattle and Kerry Hill and Zwartble sheep.

It will also host organic beef farmers from Bavaria 46 German farmers who are visiting to learn more about Eggs-Port, the cattle embryo and semen supply and shipping business.

TV presenter Jules Hudson and Rob and Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm met up with farmer Nick Pagett from Preston with his three-year-old Kerry Hill sheep Topspot Devito.

Jules, along with Julia Bradbury, is presenting Today at the Great Yorkshire Show, a two-part series which will be on Channel 5 at 8pm on Thursday and Friday of show week.

The series will also feature Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley and the animals they are bringing to compete at the show.

Over in the stables, the equine section has extremely strong numbers this year, with nearly 2,000 entries and 40 different types competing.

New for this year are classes for British Miniature Horses and Suffolk Punch.

British Miniature Horse exhibitor Hannah Miller brought along yearling filly TLF Matisse, owned by breeder David Kelly, and standing just 82cm tall, to meet Show Director Rachel Coates.

Rachel said: “This is my first year as Show Director and I am really looking forward to showcasing the very best of farming, food and countryside where it all comes together for farmers and the public.

“As a former livestock exhibitor, I already knew about the superb quality of the animals here and the fierce competition to be a winner but there is so much more to the Great Yorkshire Show.”

Free shuttle buses operated by The Harrogate Bus Company will run each day of the event running every 10 minutes from Harrogate Bus Station, starting at 7.30am.