Final viewing figures revealed for BBC One comedy Scarborough

The final viewing figures for BBC One comedy Scarborough have finally been revealed following the season finale.

The weekly series, consisting of six 30-minute episodes, received over 15,000 views.

Episode one aired on national TV screens on September 6 and was eagerly anticipated by Scarborough residents following the build-up from filming which took place earlier in the year.

The ‘Scarborough’ Twitter page, run by writer Derren Litten and his personal assistant Jo, announced that the first episode received four million viewers. Derren also added that the figures were “almost a million up on slot average”.

Viewing figures then dropped to around the two million mark from the second episode which received 2.3 million views.

Episode three, which aired on Friday September 20, received 2.1 million viewers and a peak of 2.2 million.

Episode four, which aired on Friday September 27, received 1.9 million viewers and a peak of 2 million.

Episode five, which aired on Friday October 4, received 2.1 million viewers and a peak of 2.3 million.

The final episode, last Friday, received 2.2 million views.

Now the wait begins to find out if BBC will commission a second series of the sitcom following the ratings.