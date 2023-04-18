Fire Crews attend five call outs in less than five hours in Scarborough

The first call came at 5.51pm in Cloughton. A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire to a vehicle. This was out on arrival. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to inspect only. The cause was mechanical.

Just 14 minutes later, at 6.05pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the open at Barrys Lane. This was a rubbish fire out on arrival.

At 6.53pm, crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to reports of fire and smoke issuing from the guttering on the third floor of a building on the Esplanade. Crews used one hose reel jet from the ariel ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters attended five incidents on Monday evening

At 8.32pm on Hackness Road, Scalby, a crew from Pickering responded to reports of a fire in the open. This was a bonfire left unattended. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

At 10.45pm, a crew from Pickering responded to reports of a fire in the open on Main Road, this was a small garden fire left unattended. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

