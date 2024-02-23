Fire crews called after articulated lorry swerves into ditch near Scarborough
A crew from Scarborough Fire Station responded to a call to assist an articulated lorry which had swerved into a ditch and was smoking.
The incident occurred at 6.26pm on Thursday evening (February 22) at Staxton Hill, Sherburn.
There was no sign of fire on the crews arrival but there was residual heat from the brakes.
Crews completed a thermal inspection using a thermal imaging camera and confirmed there was no risk of fire.
The incident was left in the care of police.