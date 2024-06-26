Fire crews called after vehicle hits commercial building in Filey

By Louise French
Published 26th Jun 2024, 08:45 BST
Filey crews were called out twice in 15 minutes on TuesdayFiley crews were called out twice in 15 minutes on Tuesday
Firefighters from Filey Fire Station responded to two calls in less than 15 minutes on Tuesday (June 25).

At 11.19am, a crew from Filey responded to a vehicle which had impacted a commercial building on Murray Street.

Crews assisted police with the removal of the vehicle from the building using crew power.

Advice was given to a responsible person to seek advice from a structural engineer.

At 11.33am, a crew from Filey responded to smoke sighted in the garden of a domestic property in Hunmanby.

Crews found this to be controlled burning which was under supervision of a responsible person.

Advice given only.

