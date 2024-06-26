Fire crews called after vehicle hits commercial building in Filey
Firefighters from Filey Fire Station responded to two calls in less than 15 minutes on Tuesday (June 25).
At 11.19am, a crew from Filey responded to a vehicle which had impacted a commercial building on Murray Street.
Crews assisted police with the removal of the vehicle from the building using crew power.
Advice was given to a responsible person to seek advice from a structural engineer.
At 11.33am, a crew from Filey responded to smoke sighted in the garden of a domestic property in Hunmanby.
Crews found this to be controlled burning which was under supervision of a responsible person.
Advice given only.
