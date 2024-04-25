Fire crews called to assist two people in the water behind Malton Bus Station

Fire crews were called to assist two people in the water behind Malton Bus Station on Wednesday evening

Fire crews were called to the incident on Norton Road, Malton at 11.37pm after reports were received of two persons in the water behind the bus station.

Both persons were rescued by a member of the public prior to the arrival of the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews assisted other emergency services on scene with casualty care.

Earlier in the evening, at 6.42pm on Langton Road, Norton, Malton crews responded to reports of a manure heap on fire.