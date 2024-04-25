Fire crews called to assist two people in the water behind Malton Bus Station
Firefighters from Malton Fire Station were called to assist two people who were reported to be in the water behind the bus station on Wednesday evening (April 24).
Fire crews were called to the incident on Norton Road, Malton at 11.37pm after reports were received of two persons in the water behind the bus station.
Both persons were rescued by a member of the public prior to the arrival of the fire service.
Crews assisted other emergency services on scene with casualty care.
Earlier in the evening, at 6.42pm on Langton Road, Norton, Malton crews responded to reports of a manure heap on fire.
Crews assisted the farmer on scene to damp down the manure using one hose reel jet, and will be re-attending this morning to see if further assistance is required.
