Fire crews called to help rescue trapped dog in Hunmanby near Filey
The team at Filey Fire Station received an unusual call for assistance on Thursday (April 4).
A 10-year-old sprocker spaniel called Willow had become trapped between a fence and a conservatory and was unable to free herself.
After receiving the call for assistance at 8.35am, crew members from Filey Fire Station attended Willow’s home in Hunmanby and used a reach pole to bring her back to a safe place and reunite her with her owner.