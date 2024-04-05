Fire crews called to help rescue trapped dog in Hunmanby near Filey

The team at Filey Fire Station received an unusual call for assistance on Thursday (April 4).
By Louise French
Published 5th Apr 2024, 08:59 BST
Fire crews acted quickly to reunite Willow with her ownerFire crews acted quickly to reunite Willow with her owner
Fire crews acted quickly to reunite Willow with her owner

A 10-year-old sprocker spaniel called Willow had become trapped between a fence and a conservatory and was unable to free herself.

After receiving the call for assistance at 8.35am, crew members from Filey Fire Station attended Willow’s home in Hunmanby and used a reach pole to bring her back to a safe place and reunite her with her owner.

