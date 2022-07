Fire crews were called to incidents in Brompton-by-Sawdon and Dalby Forest

At 11:07am Pickering crew and Kirbymoorside’s argocat attended a deep seated fire in Dalby Forest measuring 2m x 2m.

Crews used 16 knapsack sprayers, beaters and a shovel to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a campfire left unattended.

At 17:56 Crews from Sherburn and Scarborough attended a fire to a 100 tonne muck heap.

Hose reel jets along with a tractor to spread the heap out were used to extinguish the fire.