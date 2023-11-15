News you can trust since 1882
Fire crews from four stations called to smoke logged building in Whitby

Fire crews from Whitby, Robin Hood’s Bay, Lythe and Danby responded to a report of smoke in a commercial property on Tuesday evening (November 14).
By Louise French
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Four crews were called to an incident in Whitby
Four crews were called to an incident in Whitby

Firefighters received the call at 10.11pm and the crews carried out a thorough investigation and located a small fire within a motor pump that was out.

The fire had caused damage to a bearing seal and also caused smoke logging throughout the building.

Crews liaised with responsible persons on site and handed the incident over to them.

Earlier in the day, at 9.07am, Filey crew attended a smouldering electrical substation.

Crews set up a cordon along with a covering jet until the electricity board arrived.

The incident was then left in their hands for further investigation.

At 10.32am a crew from Pickering attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.

All persons were out of the vehicle on arrival and were uninjured.

The crew used small tools to disconnect the battery of one of the vehicles to ensure scene safety, as well as moving both vehicles off the roadway.

The crew went on to carry out traffic control until the arrival of police.

