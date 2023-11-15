Fire crews from four stations called to smoke logged building in Whitby
Firefighters received the call at 10.11pm and the crews carried out a thorough investigation and located a small fire within a motor pump that was out.
The fire had caused damage to a bearing seal and also caused smoke logging throughout the building.
Crews liaised with responsible persons on site and handed the incident over to them.
Earlier in the day, at 9.07am, Filey crew attended a smouldering electrical substation.
Crews set up a cordon along with a covering jet until the electricity board arrived.
The incident was then left in their hands for further investigation.
At 10.32am a crew from Pickering attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.
All persons were out of the vehicle on arrival and were uninjured.
The crew used small tools to disconnect the battery of one of the vehicles to ensure scene safety, as well as moving both vehicles off the roadway.
The crew went on to carry out traffic control until the arrival of police.