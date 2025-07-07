Fire crews from Kirkbymoorside and Malton release person trapped in vehicle

Fire crews were called to a number of incidents over the weekend

Firefighters were called to assist a person who was medically trapped in a vehicle following a three vehicle accident.

The incident took place at 12.31pm on Friday, July 4, on the A170, near Kirkbymoorside

Crews from Kirkbymoorside and Malton responded to the three vehicle road traffic collision which resulted in one person being medically trapped in a vehicle.

Three other people were out on arrival of the fire crews.

The crews used small tools to access the casualty, and administered oxygen therapy until arrival of an ambulance crew.

Police also attended to assist with traffic management.

later in the day, at Old Maltongate, crews from Malton were in action again as they responded to a report of a fire under a road bridge.

On arrival, the crews found a small fire made up of branches. It is believed the fire was started deliberately.

On Saturday (July 5), a crew from Scarborough were called to assist a person stuck in a bush on Weydale Avenue.