Fire crews from six stations battle haystack fire for 12 hours in Fylingdales
Fire crews from across North Yorkshire attended a large haystack fire in Fylingdales on Sunday evening (August 4).
Reports of a large haystack on fire came into the control room at 5.17pm and crews from Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby and Lythe responded.
Firefighters used hose reel jets to reduce the fire spread and a farmer with equipment also assisted.
The initial three appliances were replaced with crews from Stokesley, Scarborough and Kirkbymoorside as firefighting operations continued.
From 5.30am, the incident was left with the farmer as fire has died down significantly.
The fire service will revisit later today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.