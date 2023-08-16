News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Fire crews from two stations called to attend barn fire in Snainton, near Scarborough

Fire crews from Malton and Scarborough were called to attend a barn fire in Snainton on Tuesday.
By Louise Perrin
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Firefighters were called to the incident in Snainton on Tuesday afternoon.Firefighters were called to the incident in Snainton on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the incident in Snainton on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 2.31pm to reports of the barn fire. The barn measured approx 15 x 30 metres and contained hay bales and farm machinery.

Crews used three hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish.

Later in the afternoon, at 4.30pm, crew from Filey responded to reports of a fire sighted in woodland on Long Lane, Scarborough

They located a small fire and extinguished it using two knapsack sprayers.

Related topics:ScarboroughSnaintonMaltonFiley