Fire crews from two stations called to attend barn fire in Snainton, near Scarborough
Fire crews from Malton and Scarborough were called to attend a barn fire in Snainton on Tuesday.
By Louise Perrin
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Firefighters were called at 2.31pm to reports of the barn fire. The barn measured approx 15 x 30 metres and contained hay bales and farm machinery.
Crews used three hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish.
Later in the afternoon, at 4.30pm, crew from Filey responded to reports of a fire sighted in woodland on Long Lane, Scarborough
They located a small fire and extinguished it using two knapsack sprayers.