Fire crews from Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay called to assist motorcyclist after A171 collision
Fire crews were called to assist the motorcyclist who was involved in the collision on the A171 near Fylingdales
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:18 am
The incident took place yesterday March 9 at 13:33 on the A171 at Fylingdales Moor.
Crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby dealt with the single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist who was believed to have fallen down a bank whilst negotiating a steep bend.
Crews assisted to transfer casualty to ambulance.
Crew also moved motorcycle to a safe position.