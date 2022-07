Fire crews were called to help the stricken horse on Saturday

Crews from Scarborough and Malton responded to a report of a horse stuck in the mud at Hutton Buscel near Scarborough on Saturday June 2.

The horse, called Jubilee, was stuck in a gate way having been stuck in mud for a long period of time.

Crews used animal rescue equipment along with a telehandler to get the horse to its feet and assisted it until it was able to stand on its own.