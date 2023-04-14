News you can trust since 1882
Fire crews rescue man who became trapped in shop in Whitby

Whitby firefighters were called to an unusual incident yesterday after a man became trapped in his own shop.

By Louise Perrin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:47 BST

The incident occured at 5.39pm on Flowergate, one of the town’s main shopping streets.

Crew from Whitby assisted a male who had become trapped in his shop after the shutters came off the roller trapping him inside.

Crew used spreaders and wedges to free the male.

Whitby - Image: James HardistyWhitby - Image: James Hardisty
Slightly later in the day, at 6.58pm on Mill Bank, Fylingthorpe, crew from Whitby and Scarborough responded reports of a fuse box that caught fire at a residential property.

The occupant had used a dry powder extinguisher prior to arrival of crews.

Crew continued to extinguish the fire and isolated the electrics before handing over to the power grid upon their arrival.

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the electricity meter box and further damage to the wiring entering the building.

