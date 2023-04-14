The incident occured at 5.39pm on Flowergate, one of the town’s main shopping streets.

Crew from Whitby assisted a male who had become trapped in his shop after the shutters came off the roller trapping him inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew used spreaders and wedges to free the male.

Whitby - Image: James Hardisty

Slightly later in the day, at 6.58pm on Mill Bank, Fylingthorpe, crew from Whitby and Scarborough responded reports of a fuse box that caught fire at a residential property.

The occupant had used a dry powder extinguisher prior to arrival of crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew continued to extinguish the fire and isolated the electrics before handing over to the power grid upon their arrival.