Fire service called after vehicle hits gas main in Sandsend, Whitby
Crew members from Whitby Fire Station were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision early on Wednesday morning (May 22)
At 6.22am, firefighters attended a single vehicle road traffic collision in Sandsend where the vehicle had impacted a gas main.
No one was trapped in the vehicle.
Crews made scene safe, using putty to stem gas leak.
Northern Gas was requested to attend.
Earlier, at 6.06am Scarborough and Filey crews responded to reports of smoke sighted coming from an industrial property on Wrea Lane, Scarborough.
On arrival crew confirmed the building was smoke logged.
Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the premises.
