Firefighters attend "deliberate" blaze on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough
Firefighters were called to attend a fire in a box trailer in Scarborough in the early hours of the morning.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 1:02 pm
The crew of Scarborough firefighters were called to attend the incident at 3.35am this morning.
The trailer, which was located on Barrowcliff Road, contained various builders materials.
The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which caused fire, heat and smoke damage to trailer and contents.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause is believed to be deliberate.