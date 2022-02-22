Firefighters attend "deliberate" blaze on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough

The fire crew attended the incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The crew of Scarborough firefighters were called to attend the incident at 3.35am this morning.

The trailer, which was located on Barrowcliff Road, contained various builders materials.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which caused fire, heat and smoke damage to trailer and contents.