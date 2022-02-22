Firefighters attend "deliberate" blaze on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough

Firefighters were called to attend a fire in a box trailer in Scarborough in the early hours of the morning.

By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 1:02 pm
The fire crew attended the incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The crew of Scarborough firefighters were called to attend the incident at 3.35am this morning.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The trailer, which was located on Barrowcliff Road, contained various builders materials.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which caused fire, heat and smoke damage to trailer and contents.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause is believed to be deliberate.

Scarborough