Firefighters attend ‘deliberate’ caravan fire in Malton

By Louise French
Published 11th Jun 2024, 09:34 BST
Two crews from Malton Fire Station were called to attend a caravan fire in Malton on Monday (June 10)

Both Malton crews responded to a fire in the open, sighted by a member of the public, at 6.59pm on Monday evening.

On arrival crews found a caravan well alight.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hotspots and small tools were also used.

