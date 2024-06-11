Both Malton fire crews were called to a caravan fire on Monday evening

Two crews from Malton Fire Station were called to attend a caravan fire in Malton on Monday (June 10)

Both Malton crews responded to a fire in the open, sighted by a member of the public, at 6.59pm on Monday evening.

On arrival crews found a caravan well alight.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate.