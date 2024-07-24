Firefighters called after thick black smoke sighted in Scarborough harbour
A fire crew from Scarborough responded to a report of thick smoke sighted from the harbour on Tuesday afternoon (July 23).
This was a false alarm with good intentions from the caller.
The heavy smoke was coming from a chimney located off Foreshore Road, Scarborough.
Crews advised the occupants at the premises not to burn any more materials on the fire, and to have the chimney swept.
