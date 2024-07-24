Firefighters called after thick black smoke sighted in Scarborough harbour

The call was a false alarm but with good intent

A fire crew from Scarborough responded to a report of thick smoke sighted from the harbour on Tuesday afternoon (July 23).

This was a false alarm with good intentions from the caller.

The heavy smoke was coming from a chimney located off Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

