Firefighters called after thick black smoke sighted in Scarborough harbour

By Louise French
Published 24th Jul 2024, 08:35 BST
The call was a false alarm but with good intentThe call was a false alarm but with good intent
The call was a false alarm but with good intent
A fire crew from Scarborough responded to a report of thick smoke sighted from the harbour on Tuesday afternoon (July 23).

This was a false alarm with good intentions from the caller.

The heavy smoke was coming from a chimney located off Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

Crews advised the occupants at the premises not to burn any more materials on the fire, and to have the chimney swept.

Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.