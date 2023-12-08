All three emergency services were called into action in the early hours of Friday morning (December 8) to assist a man who had fallen from a wall in Scarborough.

Firefighters called to assist man who fell from wall near train tracks in Scarborough

The call for assistance was received at 4.22am after reports were received that the man had fallen near Westover Road, Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews assisted Police and Ambulance with a male who had fallen from the wrong side of a wall near to a train line.