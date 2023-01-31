News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Firefighters called to domestic garage fire in Sinnington near Pickering

Frie crews from Kirkbymoorside and Pickering stations were called to attend a domestic garage fire ay 9.01pm on Monday evening.

By Louise Perrin
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:05am

The crews removed a 5kg butane cylinder from the building and extinguished the fire using one breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera, lighting and small tools.

Earlier in the day, at 2.40pm on Pavilion Square, Scarborough, crew responded to a call from police regarding two people on a roof. On arrival no fire service action was required and the incident was left in hands of police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police seek teenagers seen jumping on roof of parked car in Eastfield, Scarborou...
Fire crews were called to a domestic garage fire in Sinnington
PickeringScarborough