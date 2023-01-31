Firefighters called to domestic garage fire in Sinnington near Pickering
Frie crews from Kirkbymoorside and Pickering stations were called to attend a domestic garage fire ay 9.01pm on Monday evening.
By Louise Perrin
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:05am
The crews removed a 5kg butane cylinder from the building and extinguished the fire using one breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera, lighting and small tools.
Earlier in the day, at 2.40pm on Pavilion Square, Scarborough, crew responded to a call from police regarding two people on a roof. On arrival no fire service action was required and the incident was left in hands of police.