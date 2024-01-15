Firefighters called to fire under bridge in Whitby and a leaking washing machine in Scarborough
On Friday January 12 at 6.42pm Whitby fire crew attended a fire under Spital Bridge after a request was received from police stating a number of youths were lighting a large bonfire.
Crew extinguished a fire measuring 1m x 1m consisting of rubbish and wood, using one hose reel jet.
On Saturday January 13 at 12.29pm near Cloughton a crew from Scarborough responded to a large amount of nylon roof net on fire.
Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the surround area with a hose reel and gave advice.
Later the same day, at 7.07pm, on Woodland Ravine, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a bin.
Crews extinguished the fire using a knapsack sprayer and bucket of water. The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.
On Sunday, January 14 at 4.59pm on North Marine Road, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of flooding inside a residential premises.
Crews found that the flooding had been caused by a washing machine that had been disconnected.
Crews isolated the leak at the water valve.
Crews left a message for the owners of the property below to inform them of possible water damage.