Firefighters called to fire under bridge in Whitby and a leaking washing machine in Scarborough

Fire crews from Whitby and Scarborough attended a diverse range of incidents over the weekend.

On Friday January 12 at 6.42pm Whitby fire crew attended a fire under Spital Bridge after a request was received from police stating a number of youths were lighting a large bonfire.

Crew extinguished a fire measuring 1m x 1m consisting of rubbish and wood, using one hose reel jet.

On Saturday January 13 at 12.29pm near Cloughton a crew from Scarborough responded to a large amount of nylon roof net on fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the surround area with a hose reel and gave advice.

Later the same day, at 7.07pm, on Woodland Ravine, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a bin.

Crews extinguished the fire using a knapsack sprayer and bucket of water. The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.

On Sunday, January 14 at 4.59pm on North Marine Road, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of flooding inside a residential premises.

Crews found that the flooding had been caused by a washing machine that had been disconnected.

Crews isolated the leak at the water valve.