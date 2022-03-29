Firefighters called to free Felix the cat after he became trapped in Scarborough
The curious feline was located in a neighbouring property.
By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:56 am
The owners of Felix the cat believed he had become trapped behind an air vent for 24 hours.
Scarborough fire crew investigated, requested a keyholder for the empty premises next door, where Felix was found safe and well after becoming trapped inside.
Felix has since been reunited with his family.