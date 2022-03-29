Firefighters called to free Felix the cat after he became trapped in Scarborough

The curious feline was located in a neighbouring property.

By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:58 am
The incident occurred shortly before 6pm.

The owners of Felix the cat believed he had become trapped behind an air vent for 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scarborough fire crew investigated, requested a keyholder for the empty premises next door, where Felix was found safe and well after becoming trapped inside.

Felix has since been reunited with his family.

Scarborough