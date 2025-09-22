Firefighters called to reports of tractor on fire at Fryup, near Whitby
Fire crews from Lythe and Skelton were called out to Fryup, to a report of a tractor on fire.
Crews used thermal imaging camera and a water from hose reel jet to cool down the engine, although it turned out the blaze was out on arrival.
The call-out happened at 12.02pm on Friday September 19.
In a separate incident at Whitby’s Upgang Lane, at 1.48pm the same day, firefighters from Lythe responded to a report of a trailer carrying a sauna that had half slipped off the sea wall.
Crews used airbags, chocks, blocks and a winch to make the trailer safe and slowly lift the trailer off the rocks.