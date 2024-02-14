Firefighters from Filey and Scarborough called to fire at industrial premises in Hunmanby
Fire crews from Filey and Scarborough were called to a fire at an industrial premises in Hunmanby in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 14).
Firefighters were called at 3.49am after a fire occurred in one of the bays within a building measuring approximately 50m x 20m.
The works team extinguished the fire prior to the fire brigade’s arrival using one CO2 and two dry powder extinguishers.
Fire crews isolated the power and machinery to the bay and used a thermal imaging camera to investigate.
The fire is thought to have started due to a fractured pipe within the bay.