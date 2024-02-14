Firefighters from Filey and Scarborough called to fire at industrial premises in Hunmanby

The fire was out when crews arrived

Firefighters were called at 3.49am after a fire occurred in one of the bays within a building measuring approximately 50m x 20m.

The works team extinguished the fire prior to the fire brigade’s arrival using one CO2 and two dry powder extinguishers.

Fire crews isolated the power and machinery to the bay and used a thermal imaging camera to investigate.